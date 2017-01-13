Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Public Service Enterprise’s consistent capital investment plans backed by a stable liquidity position have the potential to boost its performance going ahead. The company boasts a solid portfolio of regulated and non-regulated utility assets that offer stable earnings and significant long-term growth potential. The company's share price has outperformed the Zacks Categorized Utility-Electric power industry price in the last one year backed by continuous emphasis on building a strong transmission and distribution infrastructure. Further, the company’s focus on expanding its renewable capacity will boost its growth trajectory. However, stringent environmental regulations, commodity price volatility and extensive regulation by federal, state and local agencies could be a setback for the company.”

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PEG. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays PLC upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.59.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) opened at 44.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.01. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $38.14 and a 12-month high of $47.41.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 13.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post $2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 64.57%.

In related news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 25,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $1,080,857.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 738,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,811,716.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 67.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,042,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,630,000 after buying an additional 3,629,004 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 35.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,200,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,363,000 after buying an additional 2,124,222 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,488,000 after buying an additional 1,632,324 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 801.3% in the second quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,330,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,999,000 after buying an additional 1,182,700 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 14,058,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,273,000 after buying an additional 951,808 shares during the period. 64.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PSEG) is an energy holding company with operations located in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. The Company is engaged in the transmission and distribution of electricity and natural gas. The Company’s business consists of two segments, including Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power LLC (Power).

