Prospex Oil and Gas PLC (LON:PXOG)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by Beaufort Securities in a report released on Wednesday.

Shares of Prospex Oil and Gas PLC (LON:PXOG) opened at 0.7151 on Wednesday. Prospex Oil and Gas PLC has a one year low of GBX 0.70 and a one year high of GBX 3.29. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 431398.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.93.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/prospex-oil-and-gas-plc-pxog-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-beaufort-securities/1150959.html.

Prospex Oil and Gas PLC Company Profile

Prospex Oil and Gas Plc, formerly Premier Gold Resources Plc, is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company invests in and/or acquires companies and/or projects within the natural resources and/or energy sector with potential for growth and/or income. The Company may also directly apply for new exploration licenses or invest in existing licenses.

Receive News & Ratings for Prospex Oil and Gas PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospex Oil and Gas PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.