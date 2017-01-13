Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) Stake Reduced by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 224,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,094 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $12,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,293,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,903,000 after buying an additional 219,156 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 40,913.9% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 4,987,809 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,640,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,839,000 after buying an additional 316,760 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,958,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,881,000 after buying an additional 22,530 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,810,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,323,000 after buying an additional 12,090 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) opened at 71.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.26. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $74.74.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm earned $183.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Prosperity Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post $3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.34%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. FBR & Co raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Hovde Group lowered Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.92.

In related news, CFO David Hollaway sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $54,337.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,695,695.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Edward Z. Safady sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $330,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,513.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company operates through its bank subsidiary, Prosperity Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides a range of financial products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers. The Company’s additional products and services include trust services, brokerage, mortgage lending, credit card and independent sales organization (ISO) sponsorship operations.

