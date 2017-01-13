Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) Receives Hold Rating from Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) in a report published on Monday. Barclays PLC currently has a $59.00 price objective on the stock.

PFG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an underperform rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. RBC Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an outperform rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.62.

Shares of Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) opened at 58.87 on Monday. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $33.09 and a one year high of $61.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.68 and a 200-day moving average of $51.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.67.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 12.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post $4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.28%.

In other news, insider Luis E. Valdes sold 92,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $5,409,014.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary P. Scholten sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $754,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is an investment management company. The Company offers a range of financial products and services, including retirement, asset management and insurance services. The Company’s segments include Retirement and Income Solutions; Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S.

