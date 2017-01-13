Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $34,017,000 Position in Agree Realty Corporation (ADC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 688,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,670 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty Corporation were worth $34,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PineBridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Agree Realty Corporation by 31.7% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Agree Realty Corporation by 37.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Agree Realty Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new position in Agree Realty Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) opened at 45.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.24 and a 200 day moving average of $47.14. Agree Realty Corporation has a one year low of $31.75 and a one year high of $51.33.

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Agree Realty Corporation had a net margin of 47.05% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Agree Realty Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty Corporation will post $1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a $0.495 dividend. This is a positive change from Agree Realty Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Agree Realty Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.45%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Agree Realty Corporation from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agree Realty Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Group cut shares of Agree Realty Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty Corporation in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Agree Realty Corporation in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agree Realty Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

In other Agree Realty Corporation news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 158,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,527,990. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gene Silverman purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.10 per share, for a total transaction of $82,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,244.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agree Realty Corporation Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation (Agree Realty) is an integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) primarily focused on the ownership, acquisition, development and management of retail properties. The Company operates through Agree Limited Partnership (the Operating Partnership), of which it is the sole general partner and in which Agree Realty holds an approximately 98.3% interest.

