Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday. The firm presently has a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PRMW. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water Corporation in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Primo Water Corporation from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Primo Water Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Shares of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) opened at 11.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $310.16 million, a PE ratio of 61.39 and a beta of -0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.23. Primo Water Corporation has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $14.99.

In related news, VP David J. Mills sold 2,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $25,457.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,033.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David J. Mills sold 15,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $192,958.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,198.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Primo Water Corporation during the second quarter worth about $523,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Primo Water Corporation by 129.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 43,677 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Primo Water Corporation by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Primo Water Corporation by 5.8% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 233,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 12,892 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in Primo Water Corporation by 40.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 292,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 83,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water Corporation

Primo Water Corporation is a provider of multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water and water dispensers. The Company’s products are sold through various retailers in the United States and Canada. The Company conducts its operations through two segments: Primo Water (Water) and Primo Dispensers (Dispensers).

