Praxair, Inc. (PX) Shares Sold by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,579,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,502 shares during the period. Praxair accounts for approximately 4.7% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Praxair were worth $311,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Praxair by 719.0% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 576,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,803,000 after buying an additional 506,196 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Praxair by 103.2% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 874,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,286,000 after buying an additional 444,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Praxair by 1.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,776,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,620,000 after buying an additional 408,372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Praxair during the second quarter worth approximately $34,686,000. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Praxair by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,809,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,132,000 after buying an additional 250,524 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) opened at 117.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.42 and a 200 day moving average of $118.23. Praxair, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.60 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Praxair (NYSE:PX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. Praxair had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 29.92%. The business earned $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Praxair’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Praxair, Inc. will post $5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Praxair’s payout ratio is 56.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PX shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Praxair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Praxair in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Bank of America Corporation raised shares of Praxair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Praxair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Praxair in a report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

In related news, Director Raymond W. Leboeuf sold 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $768,053.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,890.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne K. Roby sold 17,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.40, for a total transaction of $2,007,892.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,163.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Praxair

Praxair, Inc is an industrial gas supplier in North and South America, Asia and Europe. The Company’s operations are organized into five segments, four of which have been determined on a geographic basis of segmentation: North America, Europe, South America and Asia. In addition, the Company operates its surface technologies business through its subsidiary, Praxair Surface Technologies, Inc, which represents the fifth segment.

