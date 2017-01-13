PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) (PNM) Position Lowered by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) (NYSE:PNM) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) worth $6,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) by 7.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 630,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,331,000 after buying an additional 43,276 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) by 29.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 20,742 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) by 13.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) by 2.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management boosted its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) by 3,078.9% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 984,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,889,000 after buying an additional 953,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) traded down 0.58% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.20. 194,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.07. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $36.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6840.00 and a beta of 0.27.

PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $400.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post $1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNM. Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. SunTrust Banks, Inc. raised their price objective on PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Group cut PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Argus decreased their price objective on PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

About PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.)

PNM Resources, Inc (PNMR) is an investor-owned holding company with approximately two regulated utilities providing electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. PNMR’s electric utilities are Public Service Company of New Mexico and Subsidiaries (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company and Subsidiaries (TNMP).

