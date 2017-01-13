Ply Gem Holdings, Inc. (PGEM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ply Gem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PGEM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Ply Gem Holdings Inc. is engaged in manufacturing and selling exterior building products primarily in the United States and Canada. Its business segment consists of: Siding, Fencing, and Stone and Windows and Doors. The Company offers vinyl siding, designer accents, cellular PVC trim, vinyl fencing, vinyl and composite railing, stone veneer and vinyl windows and doors. Its brand name include Variform(R), Napco(R), Mastic Home Exteriors(R), Cellwood(R), Kroy and Kroy Express(R), Ply Gem Stone(R), Georgia-Pacific and Durabuilt (R), Ply Gem Windows(R), Great Lakes Window(R). The company serves residential and commercial construction, manufactured housing, professional remodelling and renovation markets. Ply Gem Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PGEM. RBC Capital Markets began coverage on Ply Gem Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Ply Gem Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.07.

Ply Gem Holdings (NYSE:PGEM) opened at 16.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day moving average is $14.74. Ply Gem Holdings has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $16.90.

Ply Gem Holdings (NYSE:PGEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $530.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.14 million. Ply Gem Holdings had a negative return on equity of 147.73% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ply Gem Holdings will post $1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGEM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ply Gem Holdings by 3.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in Ply Gem Holdings by 34.4% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,135,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,170,000 after buying an additional 290,700 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Ply Gem Holdings during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new position in Ply Gem Holdings during the second quarter worth about $701,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in Ply Gem Holdings by 363.5% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 63,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 49,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.53% of the company’s stock.

Ply Gem Holdings Company Profile

Ply Gem Holdings, Inc is a manufacturer of exterior building products in North America. The Company operates through two segments: Siding, Fencing, and Stone, and Windows and Doors. In the Siding, Fencing, and Stone segment, the Company’s principal products include vinyl skirting, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, cellular PVC moldings, J-channels, wide crown molding, window and door trim, F-channels, H-molds, fascia, undersill trims, outside/inside corner posts, rain removal systems, injection molded designer accents, such as shakes, shingles, scallops, shutters, vents and mounts, vinyl fence, vinyl railing and stone veneer in the United States and Canada.

