Piper Jaffray Companies Initiates Coverage on Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL)

Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HRL. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Hormel Foods Corporation in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Vetr cut Hormel Foods Corporation from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hormel Foods Corporation from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 target price on Hormel Foods Corporation and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) opened at 35.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.54. Hormel Foods Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.18 and a 12 month high of $45.72.

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Hormel Foods Corporation had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 9.35%. Hormel Foods Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corporation will post $1.70 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Hormel Foods Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

In related news, insider James M. Splinter sold 34,262 shares of Hormel Foods Corporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $1,162,852.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dakota A. Pippins sold 2,000 shares of Hormel Foods Corporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $70,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods Corporation by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,503,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,620,000 after buying an additional 477,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hormel Foods Corporation by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,725,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,944,000 after buying an additional 109,675 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods Corporation by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 7,557,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,671,000 after buying an additional 353,190 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods Corporation by 29.0% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,179,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,557,000 after buying an additional 1,163,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Hormel Foods Corporation by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,038,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,110,000 after buying an additional 204,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

