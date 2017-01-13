Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc. (PNK) Receives $24.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

PNK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinnacle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Entertainment from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Entertainment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of Pinnacle Entertainment (NASDAQ:PNK) opened at 13.94 on Friday. Pinnacle Entertainment has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $15.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.40. The company’s market cap is $775.86 million.

Pinnacle Entertainment (NASDAQ:PNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Pinnacle Entertainment had a negative net margin of 20.10% and a negative return on equity of 415.78%. The company had revenue of $595.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Entertainment will post ($7.49) EPS for the current year.

About Pinnacle Entertainment

Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc is an owner, operator and developer of casinos and related hospitality and entertainment facilities. The Company operates through three segments: Midwest, South and West. The properties in the Company’s Midwest segment include Ameristar Council Bluffs, Ameristar East Chicago, Ameristar Kansas City, Ameristar St.

