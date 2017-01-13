Pilot Gold Inc (PLG) Price Target Cut to C$0.75

Pilot Gold Inc (TSE:PLG) had its price target dropped by CIBC from C$0.85 to C$0.75 in a research note issued on Wednesday. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on PLG. RBC Capital Markets dropped their target price on Pilot Gold from C$1.05 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Pilot Gold from C$1.05 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$0.90 target price on shares of Pilot Gold in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of Pilot Gold (TSE:PLG) opened at 0.495 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.66. The company’s market cap is $62.33 million. Pilot Gold has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $0.95.

About Pilot Gold

Pilot Gold Inc is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties located primarily in the United States and Turkey. The Company operates through the exploration for gold, copper and other precious and base metals segment. The Company holds an interest in Kinsley Gold LLC, which holds the underlying lease and directly held claims that comprise the Kinsley Mountain property.

