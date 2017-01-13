Phillips 66 (PSX) Position Decreased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,844 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $34,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 115.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Argentus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.7% in the third quarter. Argentus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.5% in the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the second quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. 68.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) opened at 84.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.65. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $71.74 and a 1-year high of $90.87.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post $3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Phillips 66 to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Vetr lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.77 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down from $86.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Group set a $72.00 price objective on Phillips 66 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.97.

In other Phillips 66 news, insider Robert A. Herman sold 78,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $6,496,441.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,404.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lawrence Michael Ziemba sold 72,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $5,824,926.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 is an energy manufacturing and logistics company with midstream, chemicals, refining and marketing, and specialties businesses. The Company operates its business through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment includes its equity investment in DCP Midstream , LLC (DCP Midstream) and its investment in Phillips 66 Partners LP.

