Philip Ernest Green Acquires 28 Shares of Meggitt plc (MGGT) Stock

Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) insider Philip Ernest Green purchased 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 451 ($5.48) per share, with a total value of £126.28 ($153.57).

Philip Ernest Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Philip Ernest Green purchased 26 shares of Meggitt plc stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 474 ($5.76) per share, with a total value of £123.24 ($149.87).

On Thursday, November 10th, Philip Ernest Green purchased 27 shares of Meggitt plc stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 465 ($5.65) per share, with a total value of £125.55 ($152.68).

Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) opened at 444.989 on Friday. Meggitt plc has a 52-week low of GBX 342.40 and a 52-week high of GBX 485.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 465.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 447.05. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 3451.82 billion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MGGT shares. Barclays PLC increased their price target on Meggitt plc from GBX 520 ($6.32) to GBX 535 ($6.51) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. J P Morgan Chase & Co increased their price target on Meggitt plc from GBX 465 ($5.65) to GBX 470 ($5.72) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 463 ($5.63) price target on shares of Meggitt plc in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Beaufort Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meggitt plc in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Panmure Gordon reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 325 ($3.95) price objective on shares of Meggitt plc in a report on Monday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Meggitt plc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 440.47 ($5.36).

About Meggitt plc

Meggitt PLC is an engineering company. The Company’s segments are Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems and the Meggitt Equipment Group. Its Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems is a supplier of aircraft wheels, brakes and brake control systems.

