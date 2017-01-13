Peregrine Capital Management LLC Takes Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (PDCE)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 267,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,958,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital One National Association boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 12,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the third quarter worth $248,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 20.7% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 7,346 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 28.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after buying an additional 16,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 56.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) opened at 74.37 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $4.14 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.49 and a 200-day moving average of $65.00. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.67 and a 12 month high of $84.88.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 42.23%. The company earned $164 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.89) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post ($0.41) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PDCE. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Scotiabank cut shares of PDC Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Howard Weil decreased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $77.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.14.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $125,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,525.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Willson Amidon sold 5,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total transaction of $373,959.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,541,059.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company produces, develops, acquires and explores for crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) with operations in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Utica Shale in southeastern Ohio. The Company operates through two segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing.

