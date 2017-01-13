Peregrine Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 186,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,004,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 24.1% in the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 431,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,325,000 after buying an additional 83,777 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 189.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 152,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,916,000 after buying an additional 99,930 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 17.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 151,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,777,000 after buying an additional 22,409 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 537.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) opened at 103.57 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.48 and a 1-year high of $113.23. The stock’s market cap is $8.09 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $142.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.58 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 82.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post $1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/peregrine-capital-management-llc-takes-position-in-diamondback-energy-inc-fang/1151355.html.

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays PLC raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Stephens raised Diamondback Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.41.

In other news, CFO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $279,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,069. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $431,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,514 shares in the company, valued at $7,065,029.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its total net acreage position in the Permian Basin is approximately 84,680 net acres.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.