Pennon Group plc (PNN) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Underperform”

Pennon Group plc (LON:PNN) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday. They currently have a GBX 680 ($8.27) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 800 ($9.73). Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 15.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 830 ($10.09) target price on shares of Pennon Group plc in a report on Friday, January 6th. Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pennon Group plc in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pennon Group plc in a report on Monday, November 28th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 900 ($10.94) price objective on shares of Pennon Group plc in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Pennon Group plc from GBX 910 ($11.07) to GBX 940 ($11.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 866.50 ($10.54).

Pennon Group plc (LON:PNN) opened at 769.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 811.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 857.21. The stock’s market cap is GBX 3.17 billion. Pennon Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 761.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 958.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.09 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd.

In other Pennon Group plc news, insider H P. BARRETT HAGUE bought 1,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 824 ($10.02) per share, for a total transaction of £14,988.56 ($18,227.61). Also, insider Christopher Loughlin bought 2,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 790 ($9.61) per share, with a total value of £19,876.40 ($24,171.71).

About Pennon Group plc

Pennon Group Plc is an environmental infrastructure company. The Company operates through subsidiaries, which include South West Water Limited, Bournemouth Water Limited and Viridor Limited. The Company’s segments include Water and Waste management. Its water business comprises the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water Limited and the regulated water services undertaken by Bournemouth Water Limited.

