Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Debenhams Plc (DEB)

Debenhams Plc (LON:DEB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Friday. They presently have a GBX 70 ($0.85) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DEB. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.73) target price on shares of Debenhams Plc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Debenhams Plc from GBX 55 ($0.67) to GBX 50 ($0.61) and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Haitong Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.85) target price on shares of Debenhams Plc in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 58 ($0.71) target price on shares of Debenhams Plc in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 54 ($0.66) price objective on shares of Debenhams Plc in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 62.86 ($0.76).

Debenhams Plc (LON:DEB) opened at 56.983967 on Friday. The company’s market cap is GBX 699.66 billion. Debenhams Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 51.25 and a 12-month high of GBX 82.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 56.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 57.37.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Debenhams Plc’s previous dividend of $1.03.

In other news, insider Matt Smith acquired 44,465 shares of Debenhams Plc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 56 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £24,900.40 ($30,281.41).

Debenhams Plc Company Profile

Debenhams plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in multi-channel business. The Company’s brand trades through approximately 240 stores in 27 countries. The Company’s segments are UK and International. The UK segment consists of stores in the United Kingdom and online sales to the United Kingdom addresses.

