Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Supergroup PLC (SGP)

Supergroup PLC (LON:SGP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Friday. They currently have a GBX 1,800 ($21.89) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.57% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($21.89) price target on shares of Supergroup PLC in a research report on Thursday. Investec raised their price target on Supergroup PLC from GBX 1,850 ($22.50) to GBX 1,890 ($22.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.11) price target on shares of Supergroup PLC in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,847 ($22.46) price target on shares of Supergroup PLC in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.24) price target on shares of Supergroup PLC in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,753.38 ($21.32).

Supergroup PLC (LON:SGP) opened at 1723.00 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.40 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,590.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,506.80. Supergroup PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,100.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,744.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be issued a GBX 7.80 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 0.46%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/peel-hunt-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-supergroup-plc-sgp/1150947.html.

About Supergroup PLC

SuperGroup Plc designs, produces and sells clothing and accessories under the Superdry brand in approximately 670 points of sale across the world, as well as online. The Company offers a range of products for men and women. The Company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Central costs.

Receive News & Ratings for Supergroup PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supergroup PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.