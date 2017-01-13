Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Babcock International Group PLC (BAB)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) in a report issued on Monday morning. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,117 ($13.58) price objective on the stock.

BAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a conviction-buy rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($17.27) target price on shares of Babcock International Group PLC in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded shares of Babcock International Group PLC to a hold rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($12.40) price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,080 ($13.13) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Babcock International Group PLC from GBX 900 ($10.94) to GBX 1,050 ($12.77) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.59) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group PLC in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,157.92 ($14.08).

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) opened at 947.50 on Monday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 4.78 billion. Babcock International Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 780.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,112.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 947.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 988.37.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/peel-hunt-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-babcock-international-group-plc-bab/1151049.html.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

In other news, insider Franco Martinelli bought 2,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 935 ($11.37) per share, with a total value of £27,993.90 ($34,043.41).

About Babcock International Group PLC

Babcock International Group PLC is a holding company. The Company is an engineering support services company. The Company offers support to the defense, energy, emergency services, transport and education sectors. Its segments include Marine and Technology, Defence and Security, Support Services and International.

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.