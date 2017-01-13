Peel Hunt cut shares of Foxtons Group PLC (LON:FOXT) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has GBX 80 ($0.97) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 100 ($1.22).

FOXT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays PLC dropped their target price on Foxtons Group PLC from GBX 159.70 ($1.94) to GBX 100.10 ($1.22) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on Foxtons Group PLC in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 110 ($1.34) target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Foxtons Group PLC from GBX 102 ($1.24) to GBX 100 ($1.22) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Foxtons Group PLC presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 111.76 ($1.36).

Shares of Foxtons Group PLC (LON:FOXT) opened at 96.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 103.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 110.92. Foxtons Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 50.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 201.50. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 266.16 billion.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/peel-hunt-lowers-foxtons-group-plc-foxt-to-sell/1150857.html.

About Foxtons Group PLC

Foxtons Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which operates as an estate agent. The Company and its subsidiaries are engaged in the provision of services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Sales, Lettings and Mortgage Broking. The Sales segment generates commission on sales of residential property.

