PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday. The brokerage presently has a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.68% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PayPal is a worldwide online payments system operator. The company delivered strong third-quarter 2016 results driven by continued strong performance in global payments, both online and mobile. Currently, the company is riding high on partnerships and mobile centrism. PayPal’s ongoing strategic partnerships with Visa and MasterCard offer great flexibility and choice to consumers. Partnerships with Facebook, Apple, and Alibaba are also delivering positive results. Venmo continues to contribute significantly to the company’s mobile payment volume. However, continuous exposure to foreign exchange and interest rate risks is a concern. Over the last one year, the stock has outperformed the Zacks Internet – Software industry.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal Holdings from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of PayPal Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of PayPal Holdings in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their target price on shares of PayPal Holdings from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of PayPal Holdings in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.96.

PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) opened at 41.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 0.91. PayPal Holdings has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $44.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.15.

PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. PayPal Holdings had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. PayPal Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings will post $1.50 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Aaron Anderson sold 2,644 shares of PayPal Holdings stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $110,466.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,596.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary J. Marino sold 1,729 shares of PayPal Holdings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $67,932.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,270.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings by 3.5% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings during the second quarter worth $120,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings by 35.2% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings during the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings by 9.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc (PayPal) is a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants across the world. The Company allows businesses of all sizes to accept payments from merchant Websites, mobile devices and applications, and at offline retail locations through a range of payment solutions.

