Patrick Firth Acquires 4,000 Shares of Riverstone Energy Ltd (RSE) Stock

Riverstone Energy Ltd (LON:RSE) insider Patrick Firth bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,343 ($16.33) per share, for a total transaction of £53,720 ($65,328.96).
Riverstone Energy Ltd (LON:RSE) opened at 1332.00 on Friday. Riverstone Energy Ltd has a 52-week low of GBX 719.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,355.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 14.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 13.36. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1125.27 billion.
About Riverstone Energy
Riverstone Energy Limited (REL) is a Guernsey-based closed-end investment Company. The Fund’s investment objective is to generate long-term capital growth by investing in the global energy sector, with a particular focus on opportunities in the exploration, and production and midstream energy sub-sectors.
