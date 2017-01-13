Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Increases Position in Home Depot, Inc. (The) (HD)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Home Depot, Inc. (The) comprises approximately 0.9% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Home Depot, Inc. (The) were worth $6,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 16.1% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 17.6% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 35.3% in the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG raised its position in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 215.7% in the second quarter. Invictus RG now owns 944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 247.0% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 968 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) traded down 0.12% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 894,800 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.73 and its 200 day moving average is $131.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.62 and a 12 month high of $139.00.

Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Home Depot, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 123.29% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Home Depot, Inc. (The)’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Home Depot, Inc. will post $6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Home Depot, Inc. (The)’s payout ratio is 44.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vetr raised Home Depot, Inc. (The) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.51 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.38.

In related news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 20,000 shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $2,616,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,355,242.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark C. Vadon purchased 15,000 shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.87 per share, with a total value of $1,948,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,038,307.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot, Inc. (The)

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serve three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

