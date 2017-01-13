Park Electrochemical Corporation (PKE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Park Electrochemical Corporation (NYSE:PKE) has received an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $21.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.14 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Park Electrochemical Corporation an industry rank of 170 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

PKE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park Electrochemical Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Park Electrochemical Corporation in a report on Monday.

Park Electrochemical Corporation (NYSE:PKE) opened at 18.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.72. Park Electrochemical Corporation has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $19.56. The stock has a market cap of $367.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Park Electrochemical Corporation (NYSE:PKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Park Electrochemical Corporation had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 6.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Park Electrochemical Corporation will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Park Electrochemical Corporation’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

In other Park Electrochemical Corporation news, Chairman Brian E. Shore bought 7,500 shares of Park Electrochemical Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $110,325.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 425,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,256,236.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKE. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Park Electrochemical Corporation by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Park Electrochemical Corporation by 15.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Park Electrochemical Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Deere & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Park Electrochemical Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, SECOR Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Park Electrochemical Corporation by 30.6% in the second quarter. SECOR Capital Advisors LP now owns 19,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

About Park Electrochemical Corporation

Park Electrochemical Corp. is a global advanced materials company. The Company develops, manufactures, markets and sells digital and radio frequency (RF)/microwave printed circuit materials products principally for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure and high-end computing markets and advanced composite materials, parts and assemblies and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets.

