Scotiabank restated their outperform rating on shares of Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a C$19.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PXT. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Parex Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Parex Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$16.65.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) opened at 15.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.48. Parex Resources has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $18.22. The company’s market cap is $2.42 billion.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/parex-resources-inc-pxt-earns-outperform-rating-from-scotiabank/1150765.html.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc is a Colombian focused, international oil and gas exploration and development company, headquartered in Calgary, Canada and publically listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:PXT). Since inception in 2009, Parex has achieved material reserves, production and land growth. The Company holds interest in multiple blocks over 2.63 million gross acres land position in the prolific Llanos Basin and the Magdalena Basins of Colombia.

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.