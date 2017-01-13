Paragon Group of Companies PLC (PAG) Price Target Raised to GBX 446

Paragon Group of Companies PLC (LON:PAG) had its target price lifted by Macquarie from GBX 367 ($4.46) to GBX 446 ($5.42) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays PLC raised their price objective on shares of Paragon Group of Companies PLC from GBX 320 ($3.89) to GBX 350 ($4.26) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 460 ($5.59) price objective on shares of Paragon Group of Companies PLC in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised their target price on Paragon Group of Companies PLC from GBX 230 ($2.80) to GBX 270 ($3.28) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.86) target price on shares of Paragon Group of Companies PLC in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 298 ($3.62) target price on shares of Paragon Group of Companies PLC in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 383.90 ($4.67).

Paragon Group of Companies PLC (LON:PAG) opened at 408.70 on Tuesday. The company’s market cap is GBX 1.15 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 387.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 323.06. Paragon Group of Companies PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 225.10 and a 12 month high of GBX 422.20.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a GBX 9.20 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Paragon Group of Companies PLC’s previous dividend of $4.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th.

In related news, insider Nigel S. Terrington sold 500,000 shares of Paragon Group of Companies PLC stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 395 ($4.80), for a total value of £1,975,000 ($2,401,799.83). Also, insider Richard Woodman sold 385,714 shares of Paragon Group of Companies PLC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 413 ($5.02), for a total value of £1,592,998.82 ($1,937,247.74).

Paragon Group of Companies PLC Company Profile

The Paragon Group of Companies PLC is engaged in specialist financial services business. The Company operates as an independent buy-to-let lender, and as a debt purchaser through its Idem Capital division, where it purchases, co-manages and services secured and unsecured consumer loan portfolios. The Company’s operating divisions include Paragon Mortgages, Idem Capital and Paragon Bank.

