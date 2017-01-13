Panmure Gordon Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Majestic Wine PLC (WINE)

Panmure Gordon restated their hold rating on shares of Majestic Wine PLC (LON:WINE) in a research report report published on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 320 ($3.89) price target on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WINE. Peel Hunt reduced their target price on Majestic Wine PLC from GBX 540 ($6.57) to GBX 400 ($4.86) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Investec dropped their price target on Majestic Wine PLC from GBX 510 ($6.20) to GBX 450 ($5.47) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Liberum Capital dropped their price target on Majestic Wine PLC from GBX 505 ($6.14) to GBX 415 ($5.05) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Majestic Wine PLC from GBX 350 ($4.26) to GBX 290 ($3.53) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Majestic Wine PLC has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 348 ($4.23).
Shares of Majestic Wine PLC (LON:WINE) opened at 348.21198 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 301.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 348.86. Majestic Wine PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 273.25 and a 52-week high of GBX 485.00. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 229.27 million.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 24th.
In related news, insider Derek Hardy purchased 1,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 288 ($3.50) per share, for a total transaction of £2,998.08 ($3,645.97). Also, insider James Crawford purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 296 ($3.60) per share, for a total transaction of £14,800 ($17,998.30).
About Majestic Wine PLC
Majestic Wine plc is a wine retailer. The Company acts as a holding company for its subsidiaries. The Company is engaged in the retailing of wines, beers and spirits. The Company operates through four segments: Retail, Commercial, Naked Wines and Lay & Wheeler. The Retail segment is a customer based wine retailer, selling wine, beer and spirits from stores across the United Kingdom, and online, and also incorporates the Company’s French business.
