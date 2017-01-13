Panmure Gordon Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Majestic Wine PLC (MJW)

Panmure Gordon reissued their hold rating on shares of Majestic Wine PLC (LON:MJW) in a research report released on Tuesday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 320 ($3.89) price objective on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.62) target price on shares of Majestic Wine PLC in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.65) price target on shares of Majestic Wine PLC in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Majestic Wine PLC from GBX 350 ($4.26) to GBX 290 ($3.53) and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Investec cut their price target on Majestic Wine PLC from GBX 510 ($6.20) to GBX 450 ($5.47) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 346 ($4.21).
Majestic Wine PLC (LON:MJW) opened at 420.50 on Tuesday. Majestic Wine PLC has a one year low of GBX 273.25 and a one year high of GBX 485.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 368.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 362.48.
About Majestic Wine PLC
Majestic Wine plc is a wine retailer. The Company acts as a holding company for its subsidiaries. The Company is engaged in the retailing of wines, beers and spirits. The Company operates through four segments: Retail, Commercial, Naked Wines and Lay & Wheeler. The Retail segment is a customer based wine retailer, selling wine, beer and spirits from stores across the United Kingdom, and online, and also incorporates the Company’s French business.
