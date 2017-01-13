Pandora Media, Inc. (P) Rating Reiterated by Albert Fried & Company

Pandora Media, Inc. (NYSE:P)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Albert Fried & Company in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on P. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Pandora Media in a research report on Tuesday. Vetr raised Pandora Media from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.90 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research downgraded Pandora Media from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Pandora Media in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Pandora Media in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pandora Media currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.61.

Shares of Pandora Media (NYSE:P) opened at 12.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s market cap is $2.80 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.90. Pandora Media has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $14.98.

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The Internet radio service reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business earned $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Pandora Media had a negative net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 30.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pandora Media will post ($0.63) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/pandora-media-inc-p-rating-reiterated-by-albert-fried-company/1151513.html.

In other news, insider Christopher Douglas Martin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $26,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 326,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,217.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of P. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Pandora Media by 12.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,074 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pandora Media during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Passport Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pandora Media during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. DIAM Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pandora Media during the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pandora Media during the second quarter valued at about $144,000.

About Pandora Media

Pandora Media, Inc (Pandora) is a music discovery platform, offering a personalized experience for each of its listeners wherever and whenever they want to listen to music, whether through earbuds, car speakers or live on stage. The Company delivers targeted messages to its listeners using a combination of audio, display and video advertisements.

Receive News & Ratings for Pandora Media Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora Media Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.