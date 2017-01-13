PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) Upgraded to Outperform by BMO Capital Markets

PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank AG reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.13.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) opened at 66.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.94. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $43.46 and a 1-year high of $68.50. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 1.33.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. PACCAR had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PACCAR will post $3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/paccar-inc-pcar-upgraded-to-outperform-by-bmo-capital-markets/1151401.html.

In other PACCAR news, VP C Michael Dozier sold 4,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.66, for a total value of $224,421.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,032 shares in the company, valued at $224,421.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider T. Kyle Quinn sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $165,715.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,625.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $2,436,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $587,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 993.5% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 24,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 22,066 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 60.8% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 91,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after buying an additional 34,756 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth approximately $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc (PACCAR) is a global technology company engaged in the design, manufacture and customer support of trucks. The Company operates in three segments: the Truck segment, which includes the design, manufacture and distribution of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial trucks; the Parts segment, which includes the distribution of aftermarket parts for trucks and related commercial vehicles, and the Financial Services segment, which includes the finance and leasing products, and services provided to customers and dealers.

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.