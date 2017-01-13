P. James Debney Acquires 10,000 Shares of Smith & Wesson Holding Corporation (AOBC) Stock

Smith & Wesson Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AOBC) insider P. James Debney bought 10,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Holding Corporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.99 per share, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 358,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,520,129.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Smith & Wesson Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AOBC) opened at 20.62 on Friday. Smith & Wesson Holding Corporation has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $31.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AOBC. Forward View restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Holding Corporation in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Holding Corporation in a report on Friday, January 6th.

