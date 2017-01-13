Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $75.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oshkosh Corporation is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of specialty access equipment, commercial, fire & emergency and military vehicles and vehicle bodies. Oshkosh Corporation manufactures, distributes and services products under the brands of Oshkosh, JLG, Pierce, McNeilus, Medtec, Jerr-Dan, BAI, Oshkosh Specialty Vehicles, Frontline, SMIT, Geesink, Norba, Kiggen, Con-E-Co, London and IMT. Oshkosh products are valued worldwide in businesses where high quality, superior performance, rugged reliability and long-term value are paramount. “

OSK has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Oshkosh Corporation from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Oshkosh Corporation from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America Corporation set a $62.00 target price on Oshkosh Corporation and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 17th. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded Oshkosh Corporation from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on Oshkosh Corporation from $53.50 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.00.

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) opened at 67.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.47. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.78. Oshkosh Corporation has a 1-year low of $29.59 and a 1-year high of $71.99.

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Oshkosh Corporation had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corporation will post $3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oshkosh Corporation news, VP Marek W. May sold 9,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total transaction of $670,619.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,544.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Sim sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $125,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,633.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh Corporation by 1.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh Corporation by 1.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh Corporation by 3.0% in the third quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calvert Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh Corporation by 2.7% in the second quarter. Calvert Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Corporation Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of access equipment, specialty vehicles and truck bodies for the primary markets of defense, concrete placement, refuse hauling, access equipment, and fire and emergency. The company’s brands include Oshkosh, JLG, Pierce, McNeilus, IMT, Frontline, Jerr-Dan, CON-E-CO and London.

