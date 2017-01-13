Old National Bancorp (ONB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Old National Bancorp is a bank holding company that operates banking offices and ATMs throughout Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Through various subsidiaries, Old National provides a broad range of banking services as well as trust and investment management services, insurance brokerage services for both individuals and companies, and investment products. (Company Press Release) “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ONB. Hilliard Lyons downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.69.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) opened at 17.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average of $14.73. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.14. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $18.55.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 19.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post $1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 48.60%.

In other news, Chairman Robert G. Jones sold 20,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $348,539.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 65.4% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company, through its banking subsidiary, provides a range of services, including commercial and consumer loan and depository services, private banking, brokerage, trust, investment advisory, and other traditional banking services. Through its non-bank affiliates, the Company provides full service insurance brokerage services and other financial services.

