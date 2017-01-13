Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 7,505 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp cut its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,505 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 1.5% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $15,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Banced Corp raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.1% in the second quarter. Banced Corp now owns 13,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 83.0% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 97,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 44,100 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 9,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 256,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,139,000 after buying an additional 13,312 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,681,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,571,000 after buying an additional 72,142 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) opened at 54.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.99. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $43.55 and a 12-month high of $58.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.32.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post $4.03 EPS for the current year.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays PLC reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.15 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.43 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.96.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a financial services company, which offers banking, insurance, trust and investments, mortgage banking, investment banking, retail banking, brokerage, and consumer and commercial finance. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

