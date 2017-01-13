Nustar Energy L.P. (NS) Receives $47.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Nustar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NS. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Nustar Energy L.P. and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nustar Energy L.P. in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nustar Energy L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nustar Energy L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Nustar Energy L.P. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

In other Nustar Energy L.P. news, Director William E. Greehey purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $934,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,054,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,751,578.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Nustar Energy L.P. by 97.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nustar Energy L.P. by 7.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nustar Energy L.P. during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nustar Energy L.P. during the third quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nustar Energy L.P. during the third quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/nustar-energy-l-p-ns-receives-47-67-consensus-target-price-from-brokerages/1151029.html.

Nustar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) opened at 51.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.32. Nustar Energy L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.65 and a 1-year high of $53.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.25 and a 200-day moving average of $48.13.

Nustar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business earned $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.25 million. Nustar Energy L.P. had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 12.60%. Nustar Energy L.P.’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nustar Energy L.P. will post $2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nustar Energy L.P.

NuStar Energy L.P. is engaged in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia; the terminaling and storage of petroleum products, and the marketing of petroleum products. The Company’s operating segments include pipeline, storage and fuels marketing. The pipeline segment consists of the transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil and anhydrous ammonia.

Receive News & Ratings for Nustar Energy L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nustar Energy L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.