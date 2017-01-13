Numis Securities Ltd Increases Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC) Price Target to GBX 320

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Numis Securities Ltd from GBX 307 ($3.73) to GBX 320 ($3.89) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has an “add” rating on the stock. Numis Securities Ltd’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 58 ($0.71) price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.34) target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. HSBC raised Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 69 ($0.84) to GBX 66 ($0.80) in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 290 ($3.53) to GBX 310 ($3.77) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.65) target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 277.13 ($3.37).

Shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) opened at 277.40 on Friday. The company’s market cap is GBX 2.35 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 285.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 287.15. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 257.20 and a 12 month high of GBX 400.20.

In related news, insider Soumen Das sold 76,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 298 ($3.62), for a total value of £228,956.38 ($278,434.12).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Company Profile

Capital & Counties Properties PLC is a United Kingdom-based property company. The Company’s principal activity is the development and management of property. The Company’s segments include Covent Garden, Earls Court Properties, Venues and Other. It is organized into four divisions: Covent Garden; Earls Court Properties, which represents its interests in the Earls Court area, comprising properties held in Earls Court Partnership Limited (ECPL), Lillie Square, the Empress State Building and a range of smaller properties in the Earls Court area; Venues, which comprises the exhibitions business, including the Olympia London property assets and Maclise Road1, and Other, which comprises the discontinued activity of The Great Capital Partnership, the Company’s residual China investments, other head office companies and investments.

