Numis Securities Ltd Downgrades IG Group Holdings plc (IGG) to Add

Numis Securities Ltd lowered shares of IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) to an add rating in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage currently has GBX 590 ($7.17) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IGG. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of IG Group Holdings plc in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.55) target price on shares of IG Group Holdings plc in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of IG Group Holdings plc in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 865 ($10.52) target price on shares of IG Group Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 847.75 ($10.31).

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) opened at 531.32 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.94 billion. IG Group Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 441.70 and a 52-week high of GBX 967.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 607.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 801.78.

In other IG Group Holdings plc news, insider Paul Mainwaring acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 849 ($10.32) per share, with a total value of £254,700 ($309,740.97).

About IG Group Holdings plc

IG Group Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in online trading. The Company provides contracts for difference (CFDs) in over 17 countries globally. The Company’s segments include UK, Australia, Europe and Rest of World. The UK segment consists of its operations in the United Kingdom and Ireland, and derives its revenue from financial spread bets, CFDs, binary options and execution only stockbroking.

