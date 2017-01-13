NTN Buzztime Inc (NTN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

NTN Buzztime Inc (NYSEMKT:NTN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “NTN Buzztime, Inc.is a leading developer, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment for massive audiences on numerous consumer platforms. Millions of people are exposed to the Buzztime Network every month in restaurants, sports bars and pubs throughout the U.S., Canada and the UK. Originating from the Buzztime iTV Studio in Carlsbad, CA for over 20 years, the Network includes trivia game shows, card games, live sports games, polling and other games that enable a virtually unlimited number of people to play live competitions against one another for fun, prizes and fame. Buzztime’s programming is also available on cable TV, satellite TV, mobile phones, electronic home games, portable travel games and as a trivia book series. The Company also owns and operates NTN Hospitality Technologies which develops, sells and services software and technology that increase productivity and sales in casual dining restaurants. “

Separately, Roth Capital set a $7.00 price target on shares of NTN Buzztime and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSEMKT:NTN) opened at 9.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.38. The stock’s market cap is $17.39 million. NTN Buzztime has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $12.00.

NTN Buzztime (NYSEMKT:NTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 million. Analysts forecast that NTN Buzztime will post ($1.50) earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Alan Berg bought 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $40,688.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,744. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 5,752 shares of NTN Buzztime stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $50,847.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NTN Buzztime Company Profile

NTN Buzztime, Inc, formerly Alroy Industries, delivers entertainment and dining technology to bars and restaurants in North America. The Company provides an entertainment and marketing services platform for hospitality venues that offers games, events, and entertainment experiences to their customers.

