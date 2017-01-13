NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Raises Position in Halliburton Company (HAL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) by 101.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 540,519 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 272,592 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Halliburton Company were worth $29,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton Company by 51.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton Company by 17.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton Company by 114.4% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton Company by 31.5% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Halliburton Company by 33.4% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,589 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) opened at 55.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.16. The firm’s market capitalization is $47.70 billion. Halliburton Company has a 12 month low of $27.64 and a 12 month high of $56.98.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Halliburton Company had a negative net margin of 33.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. The firm earned $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Halliburton Company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Halliburton Company will post ($0.05) EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Halliburton Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.98%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halliburton Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Vetr cut Halliburton Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.86 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen and Company upped their price target on Halliburton Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Halliburton Company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, FBR & Co set a $58.00 price target on Halliburton Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

In other news, President Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 3,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $177,897.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 301,188 shares in the company, valued at $16,923,753.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David J. Lesar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $499,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Halliburton Company

Halliburton Company is a provider of services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry. The Company operates through two segments: the Completion and Production segment, and the Drilling and Evaluation segment. The Company’s Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion products and services.

