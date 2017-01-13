NEX GROUP PLC ORDS GBP2.750366502593063 (NXG) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of NEX GROUP PLC ORDS GBP2.750366502593063 (LON:NXG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a GBX 530 ($6.45) price objective on the stock.
Shares of NEX GROUP PLC ORDS GBP2.750366502593063 (LON:NXG) opened at 516.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 775.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 803.43. NEX GROUP PLC ORDS GBP2.750366502593063 has a 12 month low of GBX 445.10 and a 12 month high of GBX 519.50. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.92 billion.
In related news, insider Charles Gregson purchased 20,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 497 ($6.04) per share, for a total transaction of £103,873 ($126,320.08). Also, insider Stuart J. Bridges purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 485 ($5.90) per share, for a total transaction of £169,750 ($206,433.18).
