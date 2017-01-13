BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of NEX GROUP PLC ORDS GBP2.750366502593063 (LON:NXG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a GBX 530 ($6.45) price objective on the stock.

Shares of NEX GROUP PLC ORDS GBP2.750366502593063 (LON:NXG) opened at 516.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 775.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 803.43. NEX GROUP PLC ORDS GBP2.750366502593063 has a 12 month low of GBX 445.10 and a 12 month high of GBX 519.50. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.92 billion.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “NEX GROUP PLC ORDS GBP2.750366502593063 (NXG) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas” was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/nex-group-plc-ords-gbp2-750366502593063-nxg-coverage-initiated-at-bnp-paribas/1151570.html.

In related news, insider Charles Gregson purchased 20,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 497 ($6.04) per share, for a total transaction of £103,873 ($126,320.08). Also, insider Stuart J. Bridges purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 485 ($5.90) per share, for a total transaction of £169,750 ($206,433.18).

Receive News & Ratings for NEX GROUP PLC ORDS GBP2.750366502593063 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEX GROUP PLC ORDS GBP2.750366502593063 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.