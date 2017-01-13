Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $41,643,000 Stake in Intel Corporation (INTC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,103,133 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 134,693 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Intel Corporation were worth $41,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intel Corporation during the second quarter worth $295,226,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Intel Corporation by 23.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,685,548 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,498,217,000 after buying an additional 8,662,708 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Intel Corporation by 5.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 167,047,690 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,479,164,000 after buying an additional 8,095,076 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel Corporation by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 299,534,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,824,733,000 after buying an additional 5,697,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Intel Corporation by 4.8% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 103,104,372 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,381,823,000 after buying an additional 4,719,872 shares in the last quarter. 64.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) opened at 36.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.55. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $27.68 and a one year high of $38.36. The company has a market cap of $173.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The chip maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Intel Corporation had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Intel Corporation’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post $2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/neuberger-berman-group-llc-has-41643000-stake-in-intel-corporation-intc/1151265.html.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vetr raised Intel Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.45 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Intel Corporation in a research report on Monday, September 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intel Corporation from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.78.

In related news, EVP Stacy J. Smith sold 29,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,043,603.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 257,695 shares in the company, valued at $9,117,249.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 79,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $2,884,570.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 394,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,391,874.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Intel Corporation

Intel Corporation is engaged in the design and manufacture of digital technology platforms. The Company’s segments include Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Software and Services (SSG) and All Other. CCG segment includes platforms designed for notebooks (including Ultrabook devices), 2 in 1 systems, desktops (including all-in-ones and personal computers (PCs)), tablets, phones, wireless and wired connectivity products, and mobile communication components.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.