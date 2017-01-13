NetEase, Inc. (NTES) Stake Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD reduced its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 13.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in NetEase were worth $7,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in NetEase by 8.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in NetEase by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 223,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,730,000 after buying an additional 11,853 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its stake in NetEase by 10.2% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in NetEase by 7.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in NetEase by 5.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,550,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) traded down 1.02% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,978 shares. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $129.60 and a one year high of $272.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.04 and its 200-day moving average is $222.57. The stock has a market cap of $31403.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.68.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/netease-inc-ntes-stake-lowered-by-sumitomo-mitsui-asset-management-company-ltd/1151713.html.

NTES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vetr downgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $210.98 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. CICC Research upgraded NetEase to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on NetEase from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.97.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc (NetEase) is a technology company. The Company operates an interactive online community in China and is a provider of Chinese language content and services through its online games, Internet media, e-mail, e-commerce and other businesses. The Company operates through three segments: Online Game Services; Advertising Services, and E-mail, E-commerce and Others.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.