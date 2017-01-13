Neil Gagnon Sells 3,085 Shares of General Finance Corporation (GFN) Stock

General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN) major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 3,085 shares of General Finance Corporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $15,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 966,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,842,265.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Neil Gagnon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 9th, Neil Gagnon sold 258 shares of General Finance Corporation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total transaction of $1,313.22.

On Thursday, January 5th, Neil Gagnon sold 3,990 shares of General Finance Corporation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $21,147.00.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Neil Gagnon sold 972 shares of General Finance Corporation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total transaction of $5,258.52.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Neil Gagnon sold 2,926 shares of General Finance Corporation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $265,300.42.

Shares of General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN) opened at 4.95 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $130.13 million. General Finance Corporation has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $5.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average of $4.44.

General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. General Finance Corporation had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Finance Corporation will post ($0.18) EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on GFN shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of General Finance Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Finance Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

About General Finance Corporation

General Finance Corporation is a specialty rental services company. The Company offers a range of portable storage units, including its core 20-feet and 40-feet steel containers, office container, mobile office and modular space products and steel tanks. It has two geographic areas that include its four operating segments: the Asia-Pacific area, consisting of the leasing operations of Royal Wolf Holdings Limited and its Australian and New Zealand subsidiaries (Royal Wolf), and North America, consisting of the combined leasing operations of Pac-Van, Inc and its Canadian subsidiary, PV Acquisition Corp.

