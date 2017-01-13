Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Park Electrochemical Corporation (PKE)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Park Electrochemical Corporation (NYSE:PKE) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $18.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Electrochemical Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Park Electrochemical Corporation (NYSE:PKE) opened at 18.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $367.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.72. Park Electrochemical Corporation has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $19.56.

Park Electrochemical Corporation (NYSE:PKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Park Electrochemical Corporation had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 6.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Park Electrochemical Corporation will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Park Electrochemical Corporation’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

In other Park Electrochemical Corporation news, Chairman Brian E. Shore bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $110,325.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 425,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,256,236.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Park Electrochemical Corporation by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Park Electrochemical Corporation by 15.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Park Electrochemical Corporation during the third quarter worth $246,000. Deere & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Park Electrochemical Corporation during the second quarter worth $282,000. Finally, SECOR Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Park Electrochemical Corporation by 30.6% in the second quarter. SECOR Capital Advisors LP now owns 19,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

About Park Electrochemical Corporation

Park Electrochemical Corp. is a global advanced materials company. The Company develops, manufactures, markets and sells digital and radio frequency (RF)/microwave printed circuit materials products principally for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure and high-end computing markets and advanced composite materials, parts and assemblies and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets.

