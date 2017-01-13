National Grid plc (NG) Upgraded to Buy by Investec

National Grid plc (LON:NG) was upgraded by Investec to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday. The firm presently has a GBX 1,030 ($12.53) target price on the stock. Investec’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NG. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.59) price target on shares of National Grid plc in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of National Grid plc in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,175 ($14.29) price objective on shares of National Grid plc in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 830 ($10.09) price objective on shares of National Grid plc in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 840 ($10.22) price objective on shares of National Grid plc in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 997.54 ($12.13).

Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG) opened at 952.30 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 35.84 billion. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of GBX 888.90 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,148.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 929.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,027.71.

About National Grid plc

National Grid plc is an electricity and gas utility company focused on transmission and distribution activities in electricity and gas in both the United Kingdom and the United States. The Company’s segments include UK Electricity Transmission, which is engaged in high voltage electricity transmission networks in Great Britain; UK Gas Transmission, which is the gas transmission network in Great Britain and United Kingdom liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage activities; UK Gas Distribution, which includes approximately four of the eight regional networks of Great Britain’s gas distribution system, and US Regulated, which includes gas distribution networks, electricity distribution networks and high voltage electricity transmission networks in New York, and New England and electricity generation facilities in New York.

