National Bank Financial Comments on Corus Entertainment Inc.’s Q1 2017 Earnings (CJR)

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for Corus Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the brokerage will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Corus Entertainment’s FY2018 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Corus Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

