Natera, Inc. (NTRA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Natera, Inc. offers genetic testing and diagnostics with proprietary bioinformatics and molecular technology. Natera, Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark Co. increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) opened at 10.71 on Wednesday. The company’s market cap is $561.01 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average of $11.23. Natera has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $13.80.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. Natera had a negative net margin of 36.64% and a negative return on equity of 48.24%. The company earned $53.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Natera will post ($1.67) EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Natera, Inc. (NTRA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/natera-inc-ntra-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research/1151517.html.

In other Natera news, CEO Matthew Rabinowitz sold 56,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $673,424.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,942,572 shares in the company, valued at $23,330,289.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 32,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $390,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,561,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. BlackRock Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 163.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 618,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after buying an additional 383,757 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 191.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 95,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 62,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 136.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Natera (NTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.