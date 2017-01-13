MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (MSM) Sets New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $98.87 and last traded at $99.18, with a volume of 1,208,753 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.17.

The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct Company had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $686.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. MSC Industrial Direct Company’s dividend payout ratio is 47.87%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Gabelli cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

In other news, VP Charles Bonomo sold 4,042 shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $339,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher Davanzo sold 3,881 shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $337,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct Company during the second quarter valued at about $1,279,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company by 34.2% in the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company during the second quarter worth $2,399,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company by 67.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 104,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after buying an additional 42,044 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company during the second quarter worth $3,688,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.26.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc is a North American distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services. The Company’s range of MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components and electrical supplies.

