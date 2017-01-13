Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA)

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 490 ($5.96) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 345 ($4.20) price objective on shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust in a report on Friday, October 28th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.35) price objective on shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust in a report on Friday, October 28th. Macquarie cut BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 360 ($4.38) to GBX 310 ($3.77) in a report on Friday, October 7th. HSBC upped their price objective on BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust from GBX 460 ($5.59) to GBX 470 ($5.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 395 ($4.80) price objective on shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $456.00.

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) opened at 11.46 on Wednesday. BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust has a 12 month low of $10.73 and a 12 month high of $13.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.0545 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTA. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust by 29.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period.

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (the Trust) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

